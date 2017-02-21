A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- New Homeland Security Department memos call for strengthening immigration enforcement
- President Trump, after failing to denounce anti-Semitism, calls threats to Jews 'horrible'
- Trump's new national security advisor , H.R. McMaster, is an Army strategist
- Defense secretary says the U.S. has no desire to seize Iraq's oil, as Trump has suggested
- The White House has found ways to end DACA protections while shielding Trump from blowback