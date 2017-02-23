A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump administration rescinds Obama-era guidance
- New Homeland Security memos call for strengthening immigration enforcement
- Trump, after failing to denounce anti-Semitism, calls threats to Jews 'horrible'
- Trump's new national security advisor , H.R. McMaster, is an Army strategist
- Defense secretary says the U.S. has no desire to seize Iraq's oil, as Trump has suggested
- The White House has found ways to end DACA protections while shielding Trump from blowback
Reporting from Washington
Trump administration wants tax reform done by August, Mnuchin says
|Jim Puzzanghera
The Trump administration wants to overhaul the tax code by August, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday, laying out an aggressive timetable in his first significant public comments since taking office last week.
“Our economic agenda, the No. 1 issue is growth, and the first most important thing that will impact growth is a tax plan,” Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC.
“So we are committed to pass tax reform,” he said. “We want to get this done by the August recess.”