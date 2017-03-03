Conservatives ponder if Sessions should have recused himself

U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions has recused himself from any probe into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russians during last year’s election. Now what?



President Trump still voices confidence in him.

“Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong,” Trump tweeted Thursday following developments that Sessions met with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., on a handful of occasions in 2016. (In January, during his confirmation hearing, Sessions had denied any contacts with Russians last year.)



Here are some of today’s headlines on Sessions and other matters:



Sessions recusal is an unfortunate surrender (TownHall)

While Democrats and Republicans alike on Capitol Hill called for Sessions to recuse himself, some conservatives have asked: If Sessions didn’t do anything wrong, why bother to recuse himself?



“Liberals were joined by pandering Republicans seeking to curry favor by staking out the seemingly reasonable middle ground of a mere harangue that Sessions recuse himself from further investigations into the matter,” writes the conservative columnist Mark Davis.



As intelligence officials have made clear that Russians interfered in the 2016 election, Congressional Democrats have vowed to press ahead with investigations.



Even so, writes Davis, for now “there is no evidence that Sessions or anyone with the Trump campaign engaged in any sinister collusion to facilitate Russian mischief toward our election.”



Two Republicans break ranks, call for Trump's taxes (Washington Examiner)

It used to be an issue only Hillary Clinton and her allies focused on. Now, it seems even Republicans are interested in seeing Trump’s taxes.

Reps. Walter Jones (R-N.C.) and Mark Sanford (R-S.C.) joined nearly 160 Democrats on Friday in signing a letter calling on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to compel Trump to release his taxes from the past decade, notes this Examiner piece.

During the campaign Trump said he would not release any of his recent returns until the Internal Revenue Service completes an audit. But the IRS says all taxpayers are free to make their own tax returns public, regardless of any audit.

Trump became the first presidential candidate in modern political history to refuse to release his tax returns. Since he entered the White House Trump has said it’s a non-issue and that the American people do not care about his taxes.

Jewish bomb threat arrest shows Trump was right not to jump to conclusions (Daily Caller)

In recent weeks, Trump was assailed by critics – mostly on the left – for not offering a forceful rebuke of recent threats against Jewish centers nationwide.

Last week, Jewish leaders castigated Trump after he reportedly said that recent bomb threats against Jewish centers could have been done in "the reverse” to “make others look bad."



On Friday , authorities arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of making bomb threats to seven Jewish community centers around the country. The man, Juan Thompson, was a writer for the Intercept, and was fired last year for fabricating quotes.

This piece notes that Trump was “blasted for saying that it was too early to conclude who was making the phone calls.”



The Caller highlights some of Thompson’s public support for Bernie Sanders, adding “at the very least, Thompson’s involvement shows at least some of the threats came from people opposed to Trump. And Thompson was certainly no fan of the Republican.”