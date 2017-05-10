GOP discomfort over Comey firing grows, but doesn't yet translate into more investigation

Unease among Republicans over President Trump's firing of FBI Director James B. Comey rippled through Congress on Wednesday, though most GOP lawmakers refused to join calls, mainly from Democrats, for an independent panel or a special prosecutor for the Russia investigation.

Divisions among Senate Republicans grew more stark. Among those pressing for more aggressive efforts, Sen. John McCain of Arizona renewed his bipartisan push for a separate committee to examine Russian interference in the 2016 election and Moscow's ties to Trump's campaign. Top GOP senators, including Sen. Richard M. Burr of North Carolina, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, and Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, an outspoken critic of Trump, forcefully expressed their concerns about the administration's timing of and rationale for the abrupt and unusual firing.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky continued to resist, insisting on keeping the investigation contained to the Intelligence Committee. Others, including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, echoed the White House's contention that both parties have had complaints over Comey and it was time for him to go.

Republican senators said they spent just about two minutes discussing Comey's dismissal at their regular policy lunch before moving on to unrelated business -- deliberations about repealing the Affordable Care Act.

The House is on recess this week, but Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) called on Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) to hold a vote as soon as lawmakers return next week on legislation to form an independent investigatory commission.

Ryan continued through the day to have no comment on Comey's dismissal, though he was expected to appear for a television interview later Wednesday.

"The fireworks at the Department of Justice demand that we remove the investigation from the Trump-appointed Justice Department leadership," Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues Wednesday, warning that Democrats would force the vote through parliamentary tactics if Ryan refuses. "If the President has nothing to hide, then he should welcome the creation of a commission providing an independent investigation to remove all doubt of a coverup."

Senate Democrats also signaled their willingness to resort to procedural maneuvers to cause delays and force action, blocking committees from meeting Wednesday.