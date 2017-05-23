It’s a sight witnessed all too often: an explosion, screams, people sprinting to safety.

Late Monday night, this was the scene at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, after a man with possible ties to Islamic State militants set off a suicide bomb, killing 22 people and, once again, setting in motion a global discourse on how to fight terrorism.

President Trump, while visiting Bethlehem, said the attack was committed by “evil losers in life.”

Throughout the campaign and early in his presidency, Trump has said defeating the Islamic State is a top priority. (He reiterated that point in a speech Sunday in Saudi Arabia, urging Muslim leaders to plot their own course in combating terrorism.)

In recent months, with attacks in Berlin, Paris and London, conservative media have questioned the safety of Europe and warned that the United States could face similar attacks. With the latest attack, some on the right are again homing in on the safety of our allies.

Here are some of today’s headlines:

2017 has seen a terror attack attempted in Europe every nine days (Breitbart)

The attack in Manchester blankets the home page of the right-wing website.

Europe has indeed been the location of high-profile attacks this year. In Paris last month, Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on the Champs-Élysées in which a man fired an automatic weapon, killing a police officer. And in March, a man plowed his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, near the British Parliament in London, and then fatally stabbed a police officer. In all, four people were killed and dozens injured in what police called a terrorist attack.

The Breitbart piece is an analysis of different terrorist attacks attempted and carried out in Europe since January.

“Attacks and attempted attacks have taken place in Austria, France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Germany," on average every nine days, the piece says.

Pence's message of 'civility and open debate' lost on those who most needed to hear it (Weekly Standard)

The debate over free speech on colleges campuses continues.

In recent months, conservative speakers have canceled speeches on college campuses in the face of anticipated protests. And others, who have opted to speak, have faced vocal backlash.

On Sunday, as Vice President Mike Pence began to address students at the University of Notre Dame commencement, several dozen stood and walked out of the ceremony. In his speech, Pence, talked about “civility and open debate,” and this piece argues that the message was lost on students.

“Today's campus protesters control the story. It's what primarily differentiates them from their hippie progenitors, pioneers in campus unrest who couldn't count on an endless supply of retweets or an elite national press in step with their efforts,” writes Alice B. Lloyd. “And, at least in message, Pence pre-empted them: 'This university is a vanguard of freedom of expression and the free exchange of ideas at a time, sadly, when free speech and civility are waning on campuses across America.'"

The impeachment delusion (American Spectator)

Some Democrats have already started saying the I-word when referring to Trump.

Yup – last week Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) called for the impeachment of Trump as the president faces continued questions about his ties to Russia and actions that potentially interfered with an FBI investigation.

But conservatives say such talk is nonsense.

“Political power games of the sort beloved in our nation’s capital, where everything in the world is political and nothing else matters, have catastrophic potential,” writes William Murchison of the impeachment talk. “Played fiercely and mercilessly enough, such games can bring ruin not just to the losers but even, in due course, to the winners. They exhaust and deplete and demoralize.”