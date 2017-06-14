POLITICS
GOP baseball shooting live updates: Rep. Steve Scalise among 5 wounded as gunman opens fire on practice field
BREAKING NEWS
latimes.com
Watch live: President Trump delivers a statement on the GOP baseball shooting
Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted members of Congress.

Police in Alexandria, Va., located just outside of Washington, D.C., said they were investigating a "multiple shooting" and a suspect was in custody. Five wounded people, including the suspect, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, the police said. Scalise’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening, officials said.

Here's what we know so far:

GOP baseball shooting

I was batting. We heard a loud noise, like a construction site, somebody dropped a big piece of metal. And then the next thing I remember is somebody on the field yelling, ‘Run! He’s got a gun!'

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) on CNN

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
69°