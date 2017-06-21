Trump and conservative media take a victory lap of sorts with special election wins

Republicans – especially President Trump – are rejoicing. A day after the party won special elections in South Carolina and Georgia, Trump has a message for Democrats: Scoreboard.

(Fact check: Republicans won special elections for House seats in Georgia, South Carolina, Montana and Kansas this year. A fifth special election in California featured two Democratic candidates.)

For Trump, who made social media pleas of support for Ralph Norman and Karen Handel – both are Republicans who won in South Carolina and Georgia, respectively, on Tuesday – the special election season has seemingly been a success.

And as Trump boasts of the party’s victories, so too are some in conservative media.

Here are Wednesday’s headlines:

Resist fizzle: Democrats lose again, now 0-4 in special congressional elections this year (Townhall)

In the wake of last year’s presidential election, liberals have organized relentlessly, insisting the need to push back against Trump’s agenda.

So far, however, Democrats seems to be coming up short.

The article has five bulleted pieces of post-mortem analysis on the special election season.

No. 4 offers a moderate take of sorts:



“November 2018 is almost a year-and-a-half away, and none of these special elections will matter at all by then. That said, Democratic demoralization may have some important ramifications in terms of fundraising (although as we've learned yet again, try as they might, Democrats can't necessarily just buy themselves electoral victories) as well as candidate recruitment,” writes the conservative website. “Republicans also saw that in red districts, 'Trumpcare' may not be the silver bullet that liberals seem to think it is based on some polling.”

Isolated from Washington establishment, Trump struggles for presidential victories (Washington Times)

As Republicans rake up special election victories, Trump has struggled to see wins with his agenda.

His travel ban has stalled in federal courts and his efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act have hit several bumps as a bill slowly makes its way through Congress. All of this as the issue of Russian meddling in last year’s election and possible collusion between Trump aides and Russians continues to hover over the administration.

In this article, S.A. Miller, writes that Trump has grown increasingly isolated and has lacked support – and defense – from fellow Republicans:

“From his first day in the Oval Office, Mr. Trump received only tentative support from the Republican Party in Washington. He also came under unrelenting attacks from Democrats and the news media over suspicions of colluding with Moscow to rig the presidential election in his favor. The congressional probes and a Justice Department special counsel investigation that followed, as well as daily charges from Democrats that Mr. Trump and his campaign were involved in treasonous acts that rendered his presidency illegitimate, met scant pushback from Republican leaders in Congress.”

Robert Mueller, the swamp, and the lawyers tasked to run a silent coup (American Spectator)

Trump's allies have said he’s the subject of a “witch hunt” when it comes to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian collusion in last year’s election.

And some of Trump’s allies have even called on the president to fire Mueller. (For now, the administration says that’s not going to happen.)

Jeffrey Lord, a prominent Trump supporter who regularly appears on CNN and talks of a “deep state” undermining the president, writes that Mueller’s investigation is fiction.

“It’s one thing to build political myths to soothe a losing candidate and her supporters. It’s quite another to successfully get a 'special prosecutor' to investigate a crime that never happened,” he writes of Democrats. “Let’s cut to the chase. This isn’t an investigation. It’s the Washington Swamp going on offense.”