Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump again praises Donald Jr., condemns "witch hunt" in face of email evidence of links to Russia meddling
- Donald Trump Jr. tells Hannity he was just seeking the usual "opposition research"
- Chairman Yellen says Fed will keep nudging up interest rates over next few years
I believe to my core that there's only one right way to do this job and that is with strict independence — by the book, playing it straight, faithful to the Constitution, faithful to our laws and faithful to the best practices of the institution. Without fear, without favoritism, and certainly without regard to any partisan political influence.
FBI director nominee Christopher Wray, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee