Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- White House spokesman Sean Spicer, familiar to millions from his combative press conferences, resigns
- A look back at Spicer's greatest hits
- White House looks at Russia probe team for potential conflicts of interest
- Trump's complaints about Sessions pit the president against Justice Department
- State Department to ban Americans from traveling to North Korea
- Sessions says he has no plans to resign despite Trump's harsh criticism of him
I want to thank personally Sean Spicer, not only on behalf of myself, the president, the administration, but Sean is a true American patriot. He is a military serviceman. He's got a great family, and he's done an amazing job. This is obviously a difficult situation to be in, and I applaud his efforts here, and I love the guy and I wish him well. And I hope he goes on to make a tremendous amount of money.
Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's new communications director, whose appointment Sean Spicer reportedly resigned over