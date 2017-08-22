Trump's Phoenix speech drew chants from crowd and criticism from social media

President Trump played some of his greatest hits Tuesday night.

The president made a 90-minute speech during a campaign-style rally in Phoenix. He began by complaining about his old foe, the "truly dishonest people" in the media, then moved on to a rehash of his widely criticized response to the racial violence at Charlottesville, Va., this month, omitting his claim -- the one that led to most of the criticism -- that "many sides" had been responsible for the trouble.

At different points, the crowd chanted "USA!" "Drain the swamp!" and "Lock her up!," some of the unofficial mottos of last year's presidential campaign.

The rally was streamed live on TV and online, which meant people on social media were able to essentially do live fact -checks.

Early on, Trump asserted that "very few people even showed up" to protest the rally, prompted people to start retweeting images of the thousands of people demonstrating outside. (After his speech ended, police used tear gas on protesters.)