Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump on 9/11: 'America does not bend'
- Pope tells Trump not to revoke DACA if he is true "pro-lifer"
- GOP leaders are fuming over President Trump's deal with Democrats
- Republicans remain deeply divided over what to do about immigration
Analysis Trump said he would turn the GOP into the party 'of the American worker.' How's that going?
|Noah Bierman and Brian Bennett
Just over a month into his presidency, Donald Trump strode into a hotel ballroom for the annual assemblage of the most fervent Republican activists and conservative leaders in the country and declared his takeover of the Republican Party — on behalf of the “forgotten men and the forgotten women.”
“The GOP will be, from now on, the party also of the American worker,” Trump said, to wild cheers. Among the changes: No more bad trade deals. Wall off immigrants. Avoid foreign wars.
Fast forward six months.
Trump has increased troop deployments to Afghanistan and threatened military action against North Korea and Venezuela. He has pressed, though unsuccessfully, for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act that would increase the number of uninsured by 32 million people and reduce Medicaid by hundreds of billions of dollars, contrary to his campaign vows. He proposed a budget that would slash government services including housing, transportation and education.