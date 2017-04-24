Are budget-slashing days numbered? Americans' support for government spending on the rise, study says

For the first time in years, almost as many Americans want more government spending as those who prefer less, according to a new study released Monday.

The survey from Pew Research comes as Congress and President Trump face a possible government shutdown this week over government spending levels.

After years of Republican-led attempts to slash federal spending, the study shows an emerging shift in Americans' attitudes in recent months.

Now, 48% of Americans prefer increased spending and 45% favor less, a narrowing not seen since then-President Obama was elected in 2008.

That's a seven-point difference from September, when 50% wanted fewer government services and 41% wanted more.

Support for increased spending was found among 14 government programs surveyed but was particularly high for expenditures involving veterans, education, infrastructure and healthcare. Backing for programs for Americans in need shot up from 27% to 45%.

The findings, however, may do little to bridge the partisan divide in Congress.

Overwhelmingly, among Republicans, 75% supported smaller government. Among Democrats, 65% preferred more government programs.

The divide narrowed in only a few areas -- spending on veterans and infrastructure -- providing just a few opportunities for common ground.