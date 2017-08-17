Trump tweets attacks on Sens. Lindsey Graham and Jeff Flake, congratulates Flake's opponent

Strikingly, he offered a semi-endorsement of Kelli Ward, a former Arizona state senator who plans to challenge Flake in a primary next year -- a stand that would put him at odds not only with Flake, but with the state's senior senator, John McCain .

President Trump attacked two Republican lawmakers, Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Jeff Flake of Arizona, in tweets Thursday morning, deepening his feud with members of his party.

President's almost never get involved in primary battles against incumbents of their own parties -- when they have, the efforts have usually ended badly for the White House.

But Flake opposed Trump last year and angered him further in recent weeks with the publication of his new book which sharply criticizes both Trump and Republicans who have supported him.

In this case, Trump's intervention likely will deepen his fight with two senators at once.

Last month, after McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer, Ward publicly called on him to step down from the Senate, saying he would die soon and that Gov. Doug Ducey should consider her as a replacement. She ran against McCain and lost in 2016 in a bitter primary in which she said he was too old to be reelected.

"As a Christian, I know there can always be miracles. But the likelihood that John McCain is going to come back to the Senate and be at full force for the people of our state and the people of the United States is low," she said in last month's interview with a local radio station in Arizona.

Later that day, in a written statement, Ward, a doctor, said she had sympathy with McCain's family because "end of life choices are never easy."

Ward is a favorite of a family of wealthy, deeply conservative, Republicans donors, the Mercers, who have been major financial backers of Trump and also of his strategist, Steve Bannon.

Earlier this month, Robert Mercer pledged $300,000 to back Ward in her campaign against Flake. Mercer also backed Ward in the campaign against McCain.

White House officials have met with Ward and other candidates who might oppose Flake, and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently made a point of leaving open the possibility that Trump would get involved in the primary.

Further deepening the feud, Trump also took a swipe at McCain's closest ally in the Senate, Graham, calling him a "publicity seeking" lawmaker.

Trump criticized Graham for what the senator had said about Trump's remarks on the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Va.