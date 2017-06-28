As vote looms, concerns over Medicaid cuts rise from some in conservative media

The vote – for now – is delayed.

As President Trump has urged Senate Republicans to pass a bill that would overhaul the Affordable Care Act, some, including Sens. Dean Heller of Nevada and Rob Portman of Ohio, have expressed concerns over cuts to Medicaid. Both represent states that, under Obamacare, expanded Medicaid coverage to low-income adults. The current Senate healthcare bill would deliver deep cuts to Medicaid, leaving millions uninsured.

While Trump awaits a vote in the coming weeks – originally scheduled for this week, but pushed back until after the July 4 recess – it’s on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to gather enough support from within his GOP caucus to secure the bill’s passage.

Some in the conservative media are questioning the current bill. Here is an overview of today’s headlines on this and other issues:

Republicans have a Medicaid problem (Weekly Standard)

The Republican healthcare bill would cut Medicaid spending by $772 billion over the next decade.

Chris Deaton writes that "Republicans aim to offset the consequences of these Medicaid changes by offering tax credits for private insurance to people under the poverty line.”

In this piece, Deaton raises the question of whether low-income earners would be better off with Medicaid coverage or obtaining insurance through a GOP tax credit? He answers by noting, “It’s long been a contention of conservative thinkers that healthcare outcomes improve with private insurance rather than Medicaid."

Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, registers as foreign agent (Associated Press)

He’s among those facing scrutiny in an FBI investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s election.

Now, Paul Manafort, who at one time served as Trump’s campaign chairman, has registered with the Department of Justice as a foreign agent.

In a filing with the department, Manafort notes that his consulting firm received nearly $17 million between 2012 and 2014 from a Ukrainian political party with links to Russia, according to the Associated Press.

Last spring, former national security advisor Michael T. Flynn, who resigned from his position in February after misleading administration officials about contacts with Russians, also registered as a foreign agent, for consulting work he did for a Turkish businessman.

A Democratic road to recovery (American Spectator)

The party is attempting a reboot.

After Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss and defeats in several special elections this year, Democrats are in search of a new face for the party. Even so, liberals are in lock-step in their opposition to Trump.

This piece offers Democrats some advice – from the right – on how to recover.

“Leftists: You have been lied to and taken advantage of. When you eventually come out of this haze you are in, you will realize that it was done not by the president, but by the snake oil salesmen and charlatans, who took advantage of your sickness and weakness, simply for money and power,” writes Judah Friedman. “Ask yourselves this: What is the Democratic Party, right now, without this rage, and hate, with which it is fueling your addictions? The answer is nothing.”