Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- White House spokesman Sean Spicer issues statement demanding an investigation of President Obama
- Obama spokesman calls Trump's charges of wiretapping "false"
- Jeff Sessions says he'll recuse himself from investigation of Russian election influence
- Catch up quickly on the Sessions saga so far
- Here's how Sessions became so influential in the Trump administration
- The next big legal hurdle for Trump's immigration enforcement: fast-track deportations
Atty. Gen. Sessions should 'explain himself' to Senate Judiciary Committee, Franken says
|Laura King
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions should reappear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to explain his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) said Sunday.
It was a question by Franken during Sessions’ confirmation hearing that elicited the then-nominee’s assertion that he had not met with any Russians during the presidential campaign, to which Sessions served as an advisor.
Franken, appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” said he wanted to give Sessions “the benefit of the doubt,” but that Sessions needed to clear up why he had not acknowledged two meetings with the Russian envoy, Sergey Kislyak, during the 2016 campaign.
Following the Washington Post’s disclosure of the meetings, Sessions recused himself from investigations surrounding Russian involvement in the campaign, but Franken said that did not end the matter.
“The attorney general owes it to the Judiciary Committee to come back and explain himself,” he said. “If he lied knowingly, he committed perjury.”