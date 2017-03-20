Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Can Democrats claw their way back to power in the House? They're counting on Trump to help.

Mark Z. Barabak
(Erik S. Lesser / European Pressphoto Agency)

Looking at the numbers, Democrats seem to have a better chance seizing control of the Senate in 2018 than winning a majority and clawing their way back to power in the House.

Republicans hold a mere 52-48 Senate majority while outnumbering Democrats in the House by 44 seats, with five vacancies.

But elections are not about mathematics, or determined by probability.

 

