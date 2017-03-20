Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- FBI has no information to back up Trump's wiretap accusation, FBI Director James Comey says
- FBI is investigating possible collusion between Trump campaign and Russia, Comey says
- Trump takes to Twitter to defend himself against accusations of collusion with Russia
- Democrats prepare to press Supreme Court nominee Neil M. Gorsuch
- Justice Department appeals ruling that blocked its latest travel ban
- U.S. warns of military option if North Korea continues push for nuclear weapons
- Gorsuch might have to explain why the Scalia doctrine isn't just an excuse to be conservative
Can Democrats claw their way back to power in the House? They're counting on Trump to help.
|Mark Z. Barabak
Looking at the numbers, Democrats seem to have a better chance seizing control of the Senate in 2018 than winning a majority and clawing their way back to power in the House.
Republicans hold a mere 52-48 Senate majority while outnumbering Democrats in the House by 44 seats, with five vacancies.
But elections are not about mathematics, or determined by probability.