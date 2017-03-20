House Intelligence chairman: No wiretaps on Trump Tower

The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee told a packed hearing room that no evidence of a wiretap was found at Trump Tower, but he didn't rule out other types of surveillance.

"There was not a physical wiretap of Trump Tower," Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) said in his opening statement at the first congressional hearing exploring Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

Nunes added that "it’s possible other surveillance activities were used against President Trump and his associates."

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), the ranking Democrat on the committee, said in his opening statement that if Trump or his associates colluded with the Russians during the 2016 campaign it would be "one of the most shocking betrayals of democracy in history."

FBI Director James B. Comey is slated to testify on the FBI investigation into Russia's interference and may rebut charges by President Trump that Obama ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower or his campaign.

The FBI is spearheading an investigation into Russia's meddling in the campaign.