Crucial group of Americans likes Trump's stands but not him, poll finds

With the public deeply split in its views of President Trump, one potentially key group stands out — those who dislike the man, but approve of the direction in which he's moving.

That's a central finding of a new nationwide survey by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal.

The new poll confirms what other major surveys have shown: Trump starts his administration with less support than any president in the seven decades of presidential polling. Asked if they approve or disapprove of the job Trump is doing, 44% of respondents approve, 48% disapprove. No previous president has begun his tenure with a net negative job approval.

Trump has held onto the support of his ardent backers. At the other end of the spectrum, he gets almost no approval from Democrats. In the middle, the poll found, are many Americans — just over a third of those polled — who either voted for Trump with reservations, voted for a third party candidate or did not vote at all in 2016.

A little more than half of the respondents in that group give Trump positive marks, the poll found. Their support is enough, currently, to keep Trump's standing from collapsing, and holding them is likely key to his future.

So far, the poll found, some of Trump's stands are more popular than he is. Only 43% have a positive view of Trump — up from the low points of the campaign, but still far below the standing of most new presidents. And 59% said they did not like him personally.

By contrast, 86% agreed with one of the central lines of Trump's inaugural speech, that government insiders had "reaped the rewards of government, while the people have borne the cost."

On other issues, the public is more closely divided. The public splits evenly, for example, on Trump's proposed temporary ban on travel from seven mostly Muslim countries.

Just over half of those surveyed, 52%, said that the problems Trump has encountered in his first month were “unique to this administration and suggest real problems"; 43% said they were "growing pains" similar to those other administrations have had.

And by 51% to 41%, the public thinks the news media has been too hard on the new administration.

The NBC/WSJ poll, run by a bipartisan team of two polling firms, was taken by phone, using cell phones and landlines, Feb. 18 to 22 among 1,000 American adults. It has a margin of error for the full sample of 3.1 percentage points in either direction.