Democratic congressman says Flynn may have lied to security clearance investigators

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee said documents he has reviewed suggest that former national security advisor Michael Flynn lied to federal security clearance investigators about the source of payments Flynn received.

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland said Flynn told the investigators during an early 2016 security clearance review that a trip to Moscow was "funded by U.S. companies." Cummings says the actual source of the funds was "the Russian media propaganda arm, RT."

Cummings made the statements in a letter to Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the Utah Republican and chairman of the House Oversight Committee. Cummings sent the letter the same day Flynn declined to provide documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee, citing 5th Amendment protection from self-incrimination.