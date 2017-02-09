Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

This is a look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:

Immigration White House
reporting from washington

Donald Trump campaigned in marketing. Can he govern in prose?

Noah Bierman
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

Of all his political gifts, President Trump ’s knack for branding his ideas and his opponents with unforgettable slogans and monikers may be the one that inspires the most awe from allies and adversaries.

But the legal and political fight over Trump’s travel ban affecting seven Muslim-majority countries has demonstrated the potential downside to his flair for making his ideas stick in the public imagination. Even as his allies insist that he is not instituting a “Muslim ban,” Trump’s own attempts to sell the policy as just that may prove its undoing.

Unlike conventional politicians, who use careful language to leave themselves room to slip and slide away from their promises, Trump repeatedly employs the type of sizzling sales pitches he learned in real estate and media.

Read more

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
58°