Lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. was described as part of Russia's "government support for Mr. Trump"

Donald Trump Jr. was offered "high level and sensitive information" last June as "part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” according to emails that he released Tuesday.

The emails said that a person described as a Russian government attorney had “official documents and information" that would “incriminate” Hillary Clinton “and be very useful to your father."

“If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer,” Trump Jr. responded.

The messages from Rob Goldstone, a music promoter with business dealings in Russia who is a friend of Trump Jr.’s, led to a meeting at Trump Tower to which Trump Jr. brought along two other high-level campaign officials, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, and Paul Manafort, who was the campaign chairman at the time.

Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the meeting. He said he received no useful information from the attorney, Natalia Veselnitskaya.

"The entire meeting was the most inane nonsense I ever heard," he wrote, quoting a statement that Goldstone made.

But the contents of the emails clearly indicate that well-connected Russians were reaching out to the campaign beginning last summer, using the offer of damaging information against the Clinton to gain access to the top levels of the campaign.

They also show that top campaign officials were eager to receive the information, even after being told that it came from a foreign government.