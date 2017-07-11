Lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. was described as part of Russia's "government support for Mr. Trump"

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
Donald Trump Jr. was offered "high level and sensitive information" last June as "part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” according to emails that he released Tuesday.
The emails said that a person described as a Russian government attorney had “official documents and information" that would “incriminate” Hillary Clinton “and be very useful to your father."
“If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer,” Trump Jr. responded.
The messages from Rob Goldstone, a music promoter with business dealings in Russia who is a friend of Trump Jr.’s, led to a meeting at Trump Tower to which Trump Jr. brought along two other high-level campaign officials, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, and Paul Manafort, who was the campaign chairman at the time.
Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the meeting. He said he received no useful information from the attorney, Natalia Veselnitskaya.
"The entire meeting was the most inane nonsense I ever heard," he wrote, quoting a statement that Goldstone made.
But the contents of the emails clearly indicate that well-connected Russians were reaching out to the campaign beginning last summer, using the offer of damaging information against the Clinton to gain access to the top levels of the campaign.
They also show that top campaign officials were eager to receive the information, even after being told that it came from a foreign government.
The emails also undermine some of Trump Jr.'s previous statements about the meeting.
On Sunday, Trump Jr. had said in a statement that he had "asked Jared and Paul to attend" the session, "but told them nothing of the substance."
The email chain, however, shows that he sent both Kushner and Manafort a message with the subject line "Russia-Clinton-private and confidential." The message they received may have included the full email chain, although the emails Trump released do not make that entirely clear.
It remains unknown whether the Trump campaign ultimately did receive information from the Russian government intended to damage Clinton or whether anyone involved in the campaign shared information with the Russians.
But a U.S. intelligence assessment released in January concluded with “high confidence” that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally authorized a campaign to interfere in the American vote with the aim of aiding Trump.
In a statement, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said that the latest disclosures make clear that "the Trump campaign’s inner circle met with an agent of a hostile foreign power to influence the outcome of an American election."
"The American people face a White House riddled with shadowy Russian connections and desperate to hide the truth," she wrote.
Trump Jr. released the emails minutes after the New York Times published them. He said he was acting "to be totally transparent."
The person with whom he was exchanging the messages, Goldstone, runs a public relations company called Oui 2 Entertainment. He met the Trumps while working on the Trump-owned Miss Universe pageant, which held a competition in Moscow in 2013.
Goldstone alerted Trump Jr. to the offer of help from the Russian government in a June 3 email that said he was acting on behalf of a client, Emin Agalarov, an aspiring pop star living in Moscow.
Agalarov’s father, Aras Agalarov, is a wealthy oligarch originally from the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijain. He had met with Russian officials who offered to provide the Trump campaign with damaging information about Clinton, Goldstone said in the initial email.
“Emin just called me and asked me to contact you with something very interesting,” Goldstone wrote. “The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”
It is unclear what the reference to the "crown prosecutor" was intended to mean.
The Trumps knew the Agalarov family from the Miss Universe competition. The senior Donald Trump once appeared in a music video for Emin Agalarov’s single “In Another Life,” portraying an angry boss.
Trump Jr. initially responded to the offer of information by suggesting a telephone call with Amin Agalarov, the emails show. Four days later, he agreed to a face-face meeting with Veselnitskaya after Goldstone said “the Russian government attorney” was “flying over from Moscow.”
“Great,” Trump replied, noting that Manafort and Kushner would likely attend the meeting.
In a statement accompanying the emails, Trump acknowledged knowing that information about Clinton was the intended reason for the meeting.
“The information they suggested they had about Hilary Clinton I thought was Political Opposition Research," he wrote. “I decided to take the meeting.”
He added that Veselnitskaya “had no information to provide” and shifted the conversation to the Magnitsky Act, a U.S. law imposing sanctions on Russian businessmen. For several years, she has been involved in lobbying efforts to overturn the law, which Putin bitterly opposes.