Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Vice President Mike Pence arrives in South Korea as tensions in the region build
- President Trump's promise to use American steel for pipelines unlikely to be fulfilled
- Republicans worry about losing Georgia district because of Trump backlash
- White House will not release visitor logs
- The U.S. Air Force drops the "mother of all bombs"
Watch Live: Thousands, including former Easter bunny Sean Spicer, turn out for White House Easter Egg Roll
|Colleen Shalby
Washington is on the hunt for eggs.
More than 20,000 adults and children are expected to turn out for the White House's 139th Easter Egg Roll.
First lady Melania Trump is hosting the event on the South Lawn, where attendees will roll nearly 18,000 eggs.
The tradition officially dates back to 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes allowed children to enter the grounds on Easter Monday and roll their eggs.
Speaking of history, Press Secretary Sean Spicer played the role of Easter bunny for President George W. Bush when he served as the assistant U.S. trade representative for media and public affairs.
You can bet he got a photo-op with his successor.