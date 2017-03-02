Fallout from Sessions' meetings with Russian ambassador has conservatives on edge

After a widely lauded speech before Congress this week, President Trump is now faced with mounting concerns over Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions’ meetings with the Russian ambassador last year.



In January, during his confirmation hearings, Sessions denied any contacts with Russians during the campaign, but now it’s been revealed he actually met with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador, on a handful of occasions. Many Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill have called on Sessions to recuse himself from overseeing any investigation into potential ties between Trump’ s campaign and Russian officials.



Trump has not weighed in publicly on the matter — but conservative media is following it and pushing back against critics.



Here are some of today’s headlines:

Claire McCaskill says she never met with the Russian ambassador, but she did (TownHall)

Sessions says his meetings with Kislyak took place because he was a member of the Senate Armed Services committee, but now a top Democrat is under scrutiny.



U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), who has served on the committee for more than a decade, said she has never visited with the Russian ambassador. Indeed, she’s been a vocal critic, calling for Sessions to recuse himself from an investigation into ties between Trump’s campaign and the Russians.



But wait, notes this piece — did McCaskill really never meet with the Russian ambassador?



It cites a January 2013 tweet from McCaskill’s official Twitter account, in which she says, “Off to a meeting w/ Russian ambassador.”



And in August 2015, this piece notes, she tweeted: “Today calls with British, Russian and German ambassadors re: Iran deal. #Doingmyhomework”



Pelosi: Sessions’ Russia contacts ‘completely different’ from Loretta Lynch’s secret meetings with Bill Clinton (Daily Caller)



This piece, interestingly, allows a top Democrat to offer analysis.



Last year, as Republicans focused on Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, former President Bill Clinton visited privately with then-U.S. Atty. Gen. Loretta Lynch. It was around the time that her office was weighing whether to file charges against Hillary Clinton. (Ultimately, no charges were filed.)



So is this similar to Sessions' meeting with Kislyak?



No, says House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has called on Sessions to resign.



“There couldn’t be a starker difference,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday. “Atty. Gen. Lynch had a social encounter, serendipitous, some might say, that the former president of the United States came by to say hello and they discussed their grandchildren.



“He [Sessions] was a very important part, one of the first people in the Congress to endorse President Trump, and now we see that he — although he has not told the truth about it — had conversations with Russian officials.”



The military build up we need (Weekly Standard)



On the heels of Trump’s announcement that he’s seeking a $54-billion increase in military spending, Republicans, for the most part, have rejoiced. In polls, Republicans normally favor more military spending.



In this article, the authors argue in support of the budget hike.



“Today … the strategic landscape is darkening and U.S. primacy is eroding,” write the authors. “Great-power military competition is back. China and Russia are seeking regional hegemony and contesting global norms such as nonaggression and freedom of navigation. They are also developing the military punch to underwrite these ambitions.”