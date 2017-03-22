Feinstein: Gorsuch dodges specifics 'like no one I have seen before'

Conservatives are enamored with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch because he has declared himself a staunch originalist, much like the man he would replace on the court, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

But Sen. Dianne Feinstein asked Gorsuch to articulate how far he would go in pursuing a philosophy that rejects the idea that the Constitution is a living, breathing document that evolves with society.

Feinstein demanded to know whether Gorsuch’s view of originalism leaves room for gay rights, women’s rights or the right to abortion. She told of having to sentence women to prison for abortion when she was a member of the California Women’s Parole Board, of suicides of women who could not get abortions when they were illegal and of cases of women passing around a donation plate so friends could travel to Tijuana for the procedure.

“We are still fighting for equal pay, equal work,” Feinstein went on. “And it goes on and on, and as women take their place in the workplace, in society … life changes. And the originalism of the days when the Constitution was written … don’t bring somebody forward, they bring them backward.”

Gorsuch sought to assure Feinstein that “no one is looking to return us to horse-and-buggy days. We're trying to interpret the law faithfully, taking principles that are enduring and a Constitution that was meant to last ages and apply it and interpret it to today’s problems.” He pointed to cases, like one involving searches of homes with heat-seeking devices, where originalist judges seek to invoke “neutral principles, the law to apply it to current realities, not to drag us back to a past, but to move forward together as judges applying the law neutrally.”

Feinstein was not persuaded. She expressed frustration at how vague Gorsuch has been on every issue that might come before the court, saying, “You have been very much able to avoid any specificity, like no one I have seen before.”

When Gorsuch repeated his assertion that he is loath to overturn precedent — which presumably would include the precedent established in Roe vs. Wade that women have a right to abortion — Feinstein pointed out how she has heard similar remarks from previous GOP nominees who then became anti-abortion votes once on the court.

“For the life of me, I really don’t know when you’re there what you’re doing to do. … As you say, this isn’t text. This is real life. And young women take everything for granted today. And all of that could be struck out with one decision.”