Six key things we learned from the Comey hearing

Former FBI Director James Comey did not hold back at the Senate hearing on Thursday. Here are some key things he revealed:

Comey felt President Trump was directing him to end the probe of retired Gen. Michael Flynn, the former national security advisor, even if Trump did not word his request as a direct order.

Comey deliberately asked a friend to tell reporters about the existence of memos he wrote recounting his conversations with Trump. He hoped the news would trigger the appointment of a special counsel, which it did.

Trump’s tweet suggesting there were tapes of his White House conversations with Comey are what moved the former FBI director to reveal the conversations in which he said Trump pressured him to back off a criminal investigation.

Comey believes he was fired because of the Russia investigation, and he accused the White House of defaming him and the FBI of lying “plain and simple” in its explanations about the firing.

Comey took meticulous notes following his conversations with Trump because he worried Trump would lie about what took place during the interactions. He said he felt no need to do that with other presidents.

Flynn has been under criminal investigation for possibly making false statements to investigators. The fact that Flynn was under investigation had previously been known, but Comey’s statement was the first public confirmation that possible false statements were part of case.