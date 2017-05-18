Opinion
Michael Flynn's lawyer says he won't answer Senate committee's subpoena, panel chairman says

Michael Flynn resigned as President Trump's national security advisor after details emerged about his conversations with Russia's ambassador. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
A lawyer for fired national security advisor Michael Flynn has informed the Senate Intelligence Committee that he will not honor its subpoena for private documents. That's according to the panel's chairman, Republican Sen. Richard M. Burr of North Carolina. 

Burr told reporters Thursday about the response from Flynn's lawyer. Burr said the panel's members were not surprised and that “we'll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any, is.” 

However, a reporter for Huffington Post said later that Burr may have spoken too soon and that the committee did not have a "definitive answer" on the matter from Flynn's lawyers.

The committee is one of several on Capitol Hill investigating possible collusion between Russia and President Trump's 2016 campaign. 

Flynn was ousted in mid-February after less than a month in his senior administration post.

