Michael Flynn's lawyer says he won't answer Senate committee's subpoena, panel chairman says

Michael Flynn resigned as President Trump's national security advisor after details emerged about his conversations with Russia's ambassador.

A lawyer for fired national security advisor Michael Flynn has informed the Senate Intelligence Committee that he will not honor its subpoena for private documents. That's according to the panel's chairman, Republican Sen. Richard M. Burr of North Carolina.

Burr told reporters Thursday about the response from Flynn's lawyer. Burr said the panel's members were not surprised and that “we'll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any, is.”

However, a reporter for Huffington Post said later that Burr may have spoken too soon and that the committee did not have a "definitive answer" on the matter from Flynn's lawyers.