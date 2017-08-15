Following Charlottesville violence, Trump's retweets -- and deletes -- cause a stir

President Trump's latest off-hours tweets, including one suggesting violence against CNN and another retweeting an alt-right conspiracy theorist, reignited criticism of him as he tries to get past his awkward and belated condemnation of the racially motivated violence in Charlottesville, Va.

The White House took the unusual step of deleting two of the president's retweets Tuesday morning, including one that depicted the "Trump Train" mowing down a CNN reporter, days after a white supremacist in Charlottesville had driven into a crowd of counter-protesters and killed a woman, Heather Heyer.

The deletions were a rare move for Trump aides given the president's refusal to admit mistakes in judgment or action. The third eyebrow-raising tweet, from the conspiracy theorist, remains on his Twitter feed.

A White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the two removed retweets had been "inadvertently posted" and, as soon they were noticed, they were "immediately deleted." The official would not say who noticed the tweets and advised the president that they should be removed.

The first post came late Monday, when Trump retweeted an alt-right media figure who pushed the PizzaGate and Seth Rich conspiracy theories. That one was not deleted.