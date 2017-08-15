Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Merck CEO quits presidential panel in protest over President Trump's response to Charlottesville violence
- Aides defend President Trump against criticism of his Charlottesville response
- Trump says blame for deadly violence belongs "on many sides"
- President plans action against China for stealing U.S. intellectual property
- China's leader urges restraint in call with Trump on North Korea
Following Charlottesville violence, Trump's retweets -- and deletes -- cause a stir
|Sameea Kamal and Noah Bierman
President Trump's latest off-hours tweets, including one suggesting violence against CNN and another retweeting an alt-right conspiracy theorist, reignited criticism of him as he tries to get past his awkward and belated condemnation of the racially motivated violence in Charlottesville, Va.
The White House took the unusual step of deleting two of the president's retweets Tuesday morning, including one that depicted the "Trump Train" mowing down a CNN reporter, days after a white supremacist in Charlottesville had driven into a crowd of counter-protesters and killed a woman, Heather Heyer.
The deletions were a rare move for Trump aides given the president's refusal to admit mistakes in judgment or action. The third eyebrow-raising tweet, from the conspiracy theorist, remains on his Twitter feed.
A White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the two removed retweets had been "inadvertently posted" and, as soon they were noticed, they were "immediately deleted." The official would not say who noticed the tweets and advised the president that they should be removed.
The first post came late Monday, when Trump retweeted an alt-right media figure who pushed the PizzaGate and Seth Rich conspiracy theories. That one was not deleted.
On Tuesday morning, Trump retweeted, then deleted, a cartoon image of a man with a CNN logo on his face being hit by the "Trump" train.
Also early Tuesday, Trump retweeted a post from Twitter user Mike Holden, who was responding to a "Fox & Friends" tweet by calling either the president or Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff, a fascist. The tweet came in response to a report that Trump was considering a pardon for Arpaio, a prominent supporter who was convicted two weeks ago of defying a court order to end his practice while he was sheriff of Maricopa County of racially profiling Latinos and bringing detainees to federal immigration officials.
The retweet was deleted, but Holden appeared to have taken a screenshot.
The social media storm added to the outrage that continued to pour in over the president's delayed condemnation of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan following the deadly violence in Charlottesville over the weekend. Trump had initially declined to call out the white supremacists and other hate groups who perpetrated the crimes by name, choosing instead to fault "many sides."
His more specific statement on Monday, naming the racist groups, appeared strained, as he first boasted about the economy and later called a reporter who asked about his delay denunciation "fake news." He tweeted later Monday that that "the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied."