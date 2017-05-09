For the second time since Trump took office, people are talking about Nixon's 'Saturday Night Massacre'

The front page of the Los Angeles Times the morning after the "Saturday Night Massacre."

Donald Trump has been president for 109 days. And for the second time, people are drawing awkward comparisons between him and Richard Nixon.

In October 1973, President Nixon ordered the Justice Department to fire Archibald Cox, the Watergate special prosecutor, after Cox had subpoenaed tapes of Nixon's phone calls and conversations in the White House.

Nixon refused to comply with the subpoenas and ordered Atty. Gen. Elliot Richardson to fire Cox. Richardson and Deputy Atty. Gen. William Ruckelshaus both resigned rather than fire Cox for doing his job.

The incident became known as the "Saturday Night Massacre."

Just 10 days after Trump took office in January, he fired acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates for announcing that the Justice Department would not defend his executive order barring travel from seven mostly-Muslim countries.

"Monday Night Massacre" started trending on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the White House announced that Trump had fired FBI Director James B. Comey in the midst of an FBI counter-intelligence investigation into whether any of Trump's aides cooperated with Russia during the election.

"Tuesday Night Massacre" and "Nixonian" began to trend.