Former Sen. Joe Lieberman withdraws from FBI director search

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut has withdrawn his name from consideration for the role of FBI director. Lieberman interviewed last week with President Trump, who publicly identified him as a leading candidate.

But in a letter sent to the White House, Lieberman says he's pulling out.

He says he wants to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, given Trump's hiring of one of Lieberman's law partners to represent him in the investigation of ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The White House declined to comment. Several other people interviewed for the job have also withdrawn from consideration.

Trump fired former FBI Director James B. Comey earlier this month.