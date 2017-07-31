Good news for Atty. Gen. Sessions: Trump has '100% confidence' in Cabinet

President Trump has called Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions "beleaguered" and even "VERY weak," but Sessions seemed to get good news from the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, on Monday.

Trump has "100% confidence" in all of his Cabinet secretaries, Sanders said in response to a question about Sessions' job status during the daily White House briefing.

Last week, when speculation about Sessions was rife, Sanders repeatedly declined opportunities to provide assurances that the attorney general enjoyed the president's full confidence. Trump himself said "time will tell" when he was asked last week about Sessions.

The willingness to tamp down speculation about Sessions may reflect the arrival Monday of retired Gen. John F. Kelly as the new White House chief of staff. He is tasked with restoring order to the administration.

Sanders also batted down reports that the White House was discussing moving Sessions to another post, as secretary of Homeland Security. That job became vacant Monday after Kelly was sworn in as Trump's new chief of staff.

Sanders said the White House has had "no conversations" about any Cabinet members switching jobs.

Republican senators have publicly opposed firing Sessions, and a couple have objected to shifting him to another post as well, given that it could appear that Trump is trying to affect the investigations of himself and his campaign in the context of Russia's election interference.

Trump has said publicly that his frustration with Sessions, once among his closest allies, stems from Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, an act that led to the appointment of a special counsel.