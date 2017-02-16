Appeals court says it is suspending further action on Trump travel ban

Karen Shore holds up a sign outside the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

A federal appeals court decided late Thursday to take no further action on President Trump’s travel ban while the administration prepares new, more limited restrictions designed to address legal objections.

In a brief order, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said a vote on whether to reconsider the court's Feb. 9 decision to continue blocking the ban would not be held pending further action from the Trump administration.

Trump announced Thursday that his administration would not appeal the earlier decision. Instead, he said his administration planned to unveil a new executive order designed to limit the ability of people who might be associated with terrorism to enter the United States.

The ban blocked by the 9th Circuit prevented citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for three months, leading to the cancelation of at least 60,000 visas.

A federal judge in Seattle earlier this month issued a temporary restraining order nationwide against enforcement of the ban in response to a suit brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota. The government appealed to the 9th Circuit.

A three-judge panel of two Democratic appointees and one appointed by a Republican unanimously agreed that the ban was likely to violate constitutional guarantees of due process.

Following that decision, an unidentified 9th Circuit judge asked that an 11-judge panel be convened to review the ruling.

But in an order late Thursday, the court said that in light of the upcoming new executive order, it would pause its proceedings "pending further order of this court."