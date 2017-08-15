A timeline of Trump's vacillating statements on Charlottesville

First President Trump blamed "many sides." Then he called racism "evil." In his latest remarks, "alt-left" and "alt-right" share responsibility.

Here's a look at President Trump's circular round of statements following the violence in Charlottesville, Va., that left three dead and dozens injured.

Saturday

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides," Trump says from his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J. Then, looking into the camera, he repeated, "On many sides."

The speech echoed an earlier tweet that denounced hate but didn't explicitly place blame on any one group.

The ad-libbed and unscripted moment propelled a torrent of bipartisan criticism for not denouncing the far-right groups that initiated the violence, and the man who drove into a crowd of counter-protesters that left one dead.

Sunday

After numerous inquiries from reporters specifically asking whether Trump opposed white supremacists, the White House issues the following statement:

“The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred. Of course that includes white supremacists, K.K.K., neo-Nazi and all extremist groups. He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”

Monday

During a scripted appearance, Trump condemns the far-right groups in Charlottesville.

"Racism is evil -- and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," Trump says.

For many, his explicit condemnation came too late. Three CEOs stepped down from a White House manufacturing council, and criticism did not subside.

Trump tweeted his take on the continuing critcism:

"Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied...truly bad people!"

Later that night, Trump retweets a well-known alt-right media figure who pushed the conspiracy the PizzaGate and Seth Rich conspiracy theories Monday evening. That tweet asked why there was "no media outrage" about continuing violence in Chicago.

Tuesday

The morning begins with backlash over a cartoon meme Trump retweeted. The image showed a train labeled "Trump" plowing into a person whose face is covered by a CNN logo. A White House official tells The Times that the retweet was accidental and, in an unusual move, it was deleted from the president's personal account.

Hours later, Trump, speaking off the cuff at Trump Tower in New York, reverts to his original message about blame being shared.

“I think there is blame on both sides. You look at both sides. I think there is blame object on both sides,” he said, adding, "You had a group on one side that was bad and a group on the other side that was very violent."

Trump equates the actions of the "alt-left" protesters to the "alt-right."

“What about the 'alt-left' that came charging at, as you say, the 'alt-right'? Do they have any semblance of guilt?” Trump said. “They came charging with clubs in their hands."

The president sharply criticizes the man who allegedly drove into the crowd of counter-protesters, killing Heyer.

“The driver of the car is a disgrace to himself, his family and his country,” he said. “You can call it terrorism; you can call it murder. You can call it whatever you want.”