'I don't recall' a common response from Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions insists any claims he was involved in Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election are false.

But what about other individuals who served on President Trump’s campaign?

In testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) pressed Sessions about the relationships other Trump aides might have had with Russians.

“To the best of your knowledge did any of the following individuals meet with Russian officials at any point during the campaign?” asked Manchin. “You can just go ‘yes’ or 'no.’”

Here are Sessions’ responses:

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort: “I don’t have any information that he had done so.”

White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon: “I have no information that he did.”

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn: “I don’t recall it.”

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus: “Uh, I don’t recall.”

Trump policy advisor Stephen Miller: “I don’t recall him ever.”

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski: “I do not recall.”