As Jose Venturi watched President Trump’s speech before a joint session of Congress, he offered little reaction -- until Trump pointed to a college sophomore in the balcony who had been cured of a rare disease thanks to innovations by a drug company.

It made Venturi, a 26-year-old kitchen worker, think about his sister, who died of a rare brain disease three years ago, when she was 16.

“I wish they’d paid that much attention to my sister,” he said quietly. “She was younger and back then my mom and dad weren’t making very much and had to take her to a regular clinic. She was having so many seizures by then. If going to the doctor were more affordable, she might not have died.”

When Trump started talking about dismantling Obamacare and replacing it with something else, Venturi wondered what that might be.

“I really do hope he does help people out,” he said.

