Is it really 'un-American' to leak news to the press? Trump says yes

News reports, citing unnamed sources within the FBI and National Security Agency, reveal Trump aides and associates made repeated contact with senior Russian officials during the 2016 campaign, but the president's chief response has been to lambaste the leaks as “very un-American.”



“Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?),” he jabbed on Twitter.



It appears the conservative media are siding with Trump.



Here are some of Wednesay’s headlines:



Fox News, Breitbart and the Daily Caller all led their websites Wednesday morning with headlines highlighting Trump’s denunciation of the intelligence community leaks.

In other conservative news:

Ethics watchdog can’t investigate Kellyanne Conway or punish other rule violators (Daily Caller)

A day after the Office of Government Ethics recommended the White House consider taking disciplinary action against White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, this piece cites an analysis by the nonpartisan Project On Government Oversight. The analysis notes the OGE “ lacks the authority to investigate complaints of ethics noncompliance and to issue binding recommendations for disciplinary action.”



Last week, Conway endorsed Ivanka Trump's fashion line during a television interview – a move, OGE officials say, that possibly violated the standards of ethical conduct for executive employees. The White House says Conway has been "counseled," but the OGE said it has yet to receive any guidance on what if anything happened as a corrective action.



The analysis from the Project on Government Oversight notes that the OGE cannot investigate or punish Conway.

Philly archbishop ‘amazed’ by media hostility toward Trump (Breitbart)



Conservatives are loving Philadelphia Archbishop Charles J. Chaput's comments in support of the president.

“It’s just amazing to me how hostile the press is to everything the president does,” Chaput said in an interview this week with Hugh Hewitt, a conservative talk radio host.

“I don’t want to be partisan in my comments here, but it seems to me if we are really serious about our common responsibilities, we support the president,” Chaput said, “whether we accept everything he stands for or not, and wish him success rather than trying to undermine him.”



Chaput has served as archbishop in Philadelphia since 2011. He previously served as Archbishop of Denver and Bishop of Rapid City , S.D.



How far will Republicans go to destroy Trump? (American Spectator)

It’s no surprise that Trump does not get along with members of his own party. Just last week he alluded to Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) as a loser, and he regularly voices criticism of Republican lawmakers.

In this piece, the author, Melissa Mackenzie, speculates how far members of the GOP – McCain, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to name a few -- will go to hurt Trump’s presidency.

“Both McCain and Graham know that the Russians did not create a fraudulent election,” she writes. “They’re willing, though, to extend this story, if it weakens the Republican president, who does not share their personal national security goals.”

She adds: “The Republican establishment has always been good at cutting their nose off to spite their face. In this case, they’re likely to come out of this scalpel wielding with something worse than a scarred face — if they, if we , survive it at all.”