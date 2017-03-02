Kremlin spokesman says any contacts between Sessions and Russian envoy are 'not our headache'

A Kremlin spokesman said Thursday that any past meetings between Russia’s envoy to Washington, Sergey Kislyak, and U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions were “not our headache.”

The spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, told reporters in a conference call that he did not know if the two had been in contact during the U.S. presidential campaign, and that if contacts did occur, he did not know “what was their content.”

Sessions, then a U.S. senator, served as a foreign advisor to President Trump during the campaign. He is now at the center of an uproar over reports that he met twice with the Russian envoy and then lied under oath to congressional colleagues when he said he had not had contacts with any Russian official.

Russia has vehemently denied U.S. intelligence conclusions that Moscow meddled in the election campaign. The FBI is looking into whether Trump’s camp was in contact with Russian officials at the time.

Peskov said “unfounded” speculation about Kislyak’s role should be ignored, and urged reporters to be “guided only by official statements.”

American news reports about Russian interference in the U.S. presidential campaign are based on “heated passions … a very emotional background,” he added.

“We can repeat yet again that Russia has not, is not going to and will not meddle in domestic affairs, let alone election campaigns, of other nations,” he said.