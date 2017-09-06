Vice President Mike Pence swears in Jerome Adams as surgeon general

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday swore in the administration's new surgeon general, Jerome Adams, a doctor from Pence's home state of Indiana.



Adams, whom Pence appointed as Indiana's state health commissioner during his term as governor, is an anesthesiologist at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, and a clinical associate professor of anesthesiology at Indiana University.

As state health commissioner for Indiana, Adams said, he and Pence worked together to deal with the state's HIV crisis, rolled out an alternative to Medicaid expansion and secured more than $10 million in funding to combat infant mortality.



"Today America faces a number of urgent health challenges from the scourge of opioid abuse, infectious diseases, to the health threats arising from the devastating hurricane that beset our neighbors and friends in Texas just a little more than a week ago," Pence said at the swearing-in ceremony, adding that President Trump was committed to tackling those challenges head on.