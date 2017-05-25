Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Montana's congressional election: that assault charge, the Trump factor, and why is it on a weird day (Thursday)?

Mark Z. Barabak

It’s election day in Montana after a wild 24 hours, with voters deciding who will fill the House seat vacated when Republican Ryan Zinke left to head the Interior Department under President Trump.

The contest Thursday has drawn nationwide attention and an extraordinary amount of money — and that was before the GOP front-runner was accused of attacking a national political reporter.

The events have turned the contest into one of the strangest in memory.

