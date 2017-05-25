Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The Congressional Budget Office score on the House healthcare bill is out
- The House Intelligence Committee prepares subpoenas for Michael Flynn
- Israel concedes intelligence changes are needed after Trump's disclosure to Russians
- Trump calls his meeting with the pope "an honor"
Montana's congressional election: that assault charge, the Trump factor, and why is it on a weird day (Thursday)?
|Mark Z. Barabak
It’s election day in Montana after a wild 24 hours, with voters deciding who will fill the House seat vacated when Republican Ryan Zinke left to head the Interior Department under President Trump.
The contest Thursday has drawn nationwide attention and an extraordinary amount of money — and that was before the GOP front-runner was accused of attacking a national political reporter.
The events have turned the contest into one of the strangest in memory.