An unvarnished critique of the European Union by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a private meeting with central European leaders was picked up on an open mike on Wednesday, as the Israeli leader accused the E.U. of “undermining” Israel and assailed Europe's conditioning of cooperation with Israel on the Palestinian peace process as “crazy.”

The remarks were made at a summit in Hungary with the prime ministers of Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland, as Netanyahu lobbied the leaders to convince other European member states to ease E.U. criticism of Israeli policies in the West Bank.

The leaders were unaware that Netanyahu’s remarks were being transmitted to headphones distributed to journalists at the summit, and that Israeli reporters had started to record the conversation.

“There is no logic here. Europe is undermining its security by undermining Israel,’’ Netanyahu said. “Europe is undermining its progress by a crazy attempt to create conditions.”

Netanyahu was referring to an E.U. policy to link talks to enhance economic ties with Israel on progress on relations with the Palestinians and Israeli settlement policy in the West Bank. Several years ago, the E.U. held up an agreement on funding research in Israel over the insistence that none of the money be spent in Jewish settlements.

European Union and Israeli disagreements over policies in the West Bank have been the source of ongoing diplomatic tension for years. Netanyahu said relations with China and India are better than with Europe because those countries are less interested in peace process.

The prime minister argued that Israel is the one country in the region that “defends European values” and stops “mass migration” to Europe. European “progress” depended on enhancing ties with Israel’s technology community, he said.

“Europe has to decide whether it wants to live and thrive, or whether it wants to shrivel and disappear,’’ Netanyahu said. I’m not very politically correct… But the truth is the truth.”

Netanyahu told the leaders that U.S. policy in the Middle East has improved under the Trump administration, with the U.S. boosting its presence in Syria and taking a more aggressive stance toward Iran.

Israel had “a big problem” with U.S. policies, but now “its different.”