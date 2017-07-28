Never mind healthcare. President Trump has made slogans great again

His promise to repeal and replace Obamacare has apparently crashed and burned. Tax reform hasn’t gotten far. The White House is in disarray, and big plans to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure have hit a brick wall.

But there is one unimpeachable triumph President Trump can point to: He’s made “great again” great again.

The "Make America Great Again" 2016 campaign slogan — limned in block letters and emblazoned on countless cherry-red ball caps — has been reimagined, repurposed and cheekily appropriated for countless pitches and commercial products.

Apart from the now-familiar caps, mercantile options include aprons, beanies, beer cozys, coffee mugs, hoodies, leggings, swimsuits, T-shirts, water bottles and, for the special someone, “Donald Trump Make America Great Again Womens Booty Shorts.”

But MAGA, as the president short-hands the phrase in Twitter posts, is also popping up in places having little or nothing to do with politics: on a catwalk at New York’s Fashion Week, high in the sky promoting classical music in Phoenix, on the menu at an Italian restaurant in Atlanta.