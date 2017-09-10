On '60 Minutes,' Steve Bannon strikes at his long list of enemies and raises specter of GOP fratricide ahead

Stephen K. Bannon, President Trump’s former chief strategist, left the White House last month vowing to support the man he helped get into the Oval Office and to savage those he saw as blocking Trump’s way.

It is a long, long list.

In an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Bannon exacted revenge on a host of people, both Trump supporters and advisors as well as outsiders who never warmed to the president during last year's campaign.

Of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan and Senate leader Mitch McConnell, who have tried to work with the president despite long-standing concerns: “They do not want Donald Trump’s populist, economic nationalist agenda to be implemented…It’s as obvious as night follows day.”

Of the national security team that helped the last Republican president, George W. Bush, and who have been critical of Trump: “I hold these people in contempt, total and complete contempt…They’re idiots and they’ve gotten us in this situation, and they question a good man like Donald Trump.” (Bannon mocked former secretaries of State Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell, Vice President Dick Cheney and other national security advisors as the “geniuses” who embroiled the nation in war with Iraq and empowered China economically.)

Bannon saved his most scathing criticisms for those who he said had not been loyal to Trump despite ostensibly being part of his brain trust, including New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and the president’s chief economic advisor, Gary Cohn.

Christie was blocked from a Cabinet position, Bannon said, because of his reluctance to publicly support Trump in October, when the campaign was upended by the release of an “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump made vulgar remarks about women to host Billy Bush.

“He wasn't there for you on Billy Bush weekend so therefore he doesn't get a Cabinet position?” interviewer Charlie Rose asked.

“I told him, 'The plane leaves at 11 in the morning. If you're on the plane, you're on the team.' Didn't make the plane,” Bannon replied.

He said Cohn should have resigned rather than be publicly critical of the president’s recent response to white supremacists marching in Charlottesville, Va. Cohn, who is Jewish, was standing within feet of Trump when the president said there were “some very fine people” among those marchers.



“You can tell him, 'Hey, maybe you can do it a better way.' But if you're going to break, then resign,” he said.

“If you don't like what he's doing and you don't agree with it, you have an obligation to resign.”

Bannon brushed aside mention of Trump’s failures, saying Rose was “holding him to an unfair standard” by judging Trump only months into his presidency.

But he predicted trouble ahead over Trump’s decision to rescind in six months the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protected from deportation young immigrants brought to the country by their parents. Trump cut off the program last week, with a six-month delay to allow the Republican-led House to craft a fix.

“I'm worried about losing the House now because of this,” Bannon said, predicting a party feud like the one that erupted the last time immigration reform was on the table. “And my fear is that with this six months down range, if we have another huge -- if this goes all the way down to its logical conclusion, in February and March, it will be a civil war inside the Republican party that will be every bit as vitriolic as 2013. And to me, doing that in the springboard of primary season for 2018 is extremely unwise.”

Bannon said he wanted Trump to “go full bore” and “focus on the American citizens.” In other words, to rescind the program unilaterally.

“As the work permits run out, they self-deport,” Bannon said of those currently protected by the program. “There's no path to citizenship, no path to a green card and no amnesty. Amnesty is non-negotiable.”

Bannon, a Catholic, was disdainful of Catholic bishops who have defended immigrants: “They need illegal aliens to fill the churches…They have an economic interest in unlimited immigration, unlimited illegal immigration.”

Since his departure from the White House, Bannon has returned to the helm of the far-right Breitbart media organization he ran before joining Trump’s campaign. He told Rose that he would be Trump’s “wing man outside for the entire time.”

And help destroy Trump's enemies, Rose asked.

“To make sure his enemies know that there’s no free shot on goal,” Bannon replied.