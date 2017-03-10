Pelosi says the FBI director should publicly contradict Trump’s wiretapping claim

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said Friday that FBI Director James Comey should refute President Trump’s claim over the weekend that President Obama had wiretapped his campaign.

“Theoretically, do I think that a director of the FBI who knows for a fact that something is mythology, but misleading to the American people, then he should set the record straight?” Pelosi said to reporters at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor. “Yes, I do think he should say that publicly.”

Shortly after Trump made the claim on Twitter and provided no evidence to substantiate it, Comey privately asked the Justice Department to push back on the accusation. It has not.

Obama and his staff have flatly denied that any such surveillance took place.

House Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) has said Trump’s allegations will be rolled into the committee’s ongoing investigation into Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 campaign, but Pelosi called it a distraction to do so.

“They should be investigating the Russian connection to undermine our democracy,” she said.

Pelosi (D-San Francisco) is among the Democrats calling for an independent, nonpartisan investigation. She said she couldn’t answer whether she herself has seen evidence of improper interactions between the Russians and the Trump campaign.

“I really don’t think I can answer that question because I have to filter out what I know from a classified standpoint,” she said. “This is a really sensitive issue at this time, and maybe in a short period of time, much more will be in the public domain.”