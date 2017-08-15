Watch President Trump comment on Steve Bannon's future: 'We'll see'

We’ll see. Look, look, I like Mr. Bannon. He’s a friend of mine. But, Mr. Bannon came on very late. You know that. I went through 17 senators, governors and I won all the primaries. Mr. Bannon came on very much later than that. And I like him. He’s a good man. He is not a racist, I can tell you that. He’s a good person. He actually gets a very unfair press in that regard. But we’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon.