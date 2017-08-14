Protesters prepare for Trump's return to New York

A stream of protesters spanning blocks in Manhattan converged on Trump Tower on Monday afternoon as President Trump prepared to stay overnight in the city for the first time since he took office.

Shouting "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA," thousands of protesters jammed sidewalks along Fifth Avenue in advance of Trump’s arrival from Washington.

During a brief visit back to the White House, which is undergoing renovations while he vacations at his golf resort in New Jersey, Trump took a firmer stand on the white supremacist violence that wracked Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend.

“Racism is evil,” he said, calling hate groups “repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

Yet for many of the protesters, Trump’s remarks were too late, overshadowed by his statement on Saturday that "many sides" were responsible for the Charlottesville violence and his initial failure to name white supremacist groups as aggressors.

Bearing signs with slogans like "White silence is violence" and "Too little, too late," the crowd took aim at the president as a divisive figure.

For several protesters, Trump's visit to his hometown provided an opportunity to vent long-standing frustrations.

"I have been grieving for almost a year," said Janice Erlbaum, 48, of New York, who held up a "This Jew Will Replace You" sign, a response to the "Jew will not replace us" chant heard during the neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville.

"Honestly this is the only thing that makes me feel better," she said.

For Marvin Knight, 74, of Brooklyn, the presidential visit meant a chance to confront Trump at home.

"Once he came to New York, I knew I was coming," he said. His one message for the president: "Resign."

Taylor Almazar, 15, of Queens decided to protest after watching the Charlottesville violence over the weekend.

She had never protested before, she said, but felt that Trump's election had made prejudice more acceptable, even in her own life. Posters for an LGBT club in her school were recently torn down, she said.

"We need to bring out peace instead of hatred," she said. "This city should be filled with peace."

As they have during other events, police converted the blocks surrounding Trump Tower into a security zone, with pedestrians funneled through a network of metal gates. A series of dump trucks filled with sand provided a moveable barrier in front of the tower's entrance.

Trump Tower has become a focal point for activism since Trump's election and a symbol of the president's businesses, with the golden-hued entrance framed by logos for Trump Ice Cream, the Trump Store and Trump Grill. The heavy security has been a source of consternation to New Yorkers working and commuting in the already-congested city center.

The building also remains an object of curiosity for tourists and passersby, who snap photos, sometimes with thumbs up, sometimes with middle fingers extended at the president whose name gleams over Fifth Avenue in gold block letters.

For some protesters, there was unavoidable symbolism in the president in the tall tower.

"They try to make you look isolated and crazy," said Judith Cuttler of New York, gesturing to the crowd. "But we're the majority."