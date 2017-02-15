Puzder's nomination as Labor secretary appears in deep trouble amid increasing Republican opposition

Secretary of Labor nominee Andrew Puzder, right, meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Capitol on Jan. 5.

Andy Puzder's nomination as Labor secretary appeared to be in deep trouble Wednesday amid increasing Republican opposition in the wake of a series of controversies.

At least four Republican senators would oppose the Southern California fast-food executive's confirmation, CNN reported . That would be enough to sink the nomination because of apparent unanimous Democratic opposition.

With as many as 12 potential no votes among GOP members, top Senate Republicans urged the White House to withdraw the nomination.

After the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn this week, President Trump and White House officials might not want to use their political capital to save Puzder's nomination.

Puzder, the chief executive of Carpinteria-based CKE Restaurants Inc., the parent company of the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s chains, is scheduled for a confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reiterated Tuesday he was a "strong supporter" of Puzder.

On Wednesday, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), a member of the GOP leadership, said he expected Puzder's hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee to take place as scheduled.

"Nothing's changed," he said.

Since then, however, GOP concerns about the nomination appear to have grown -- or at least become more public. The concerns have been mounting as new controversies have arisen in recent days, including Puzder's admission that he had employed a housekeeper for years who was in the U.S. illegally.

Puzder paid back taxes related to that employee after Trump picked him for Labor secretary in early December.

Some Republicans also have viewed a 1990 episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in which Puzder's ex-wife, Lisa Fierstein, made allegations of spousal abuse, according to Politico.

Fierstein wrote to the leaders of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee last month saying she had later withdrawn the allegations and vouching for Puzder as a "a good, loving, kind man."

But Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she had viewed the Oprah episode and told reporters Tuesday she had not made up her mind on Puzder's nomination.

"There have been issues that have been raised about him, and I’m sure that all of them will be thoroughly addressed in the hearing," Collins said.

Asked about Puzder on Wednesday, Collins said, "I've expressed my concerns."

Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) also said this week that they were awaiting the confirmation hearing before making a decision. Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio also expressed concerns.

"I think it’s important that before we come to any conclusions or make any judgments that we have an opportunity to hear from him at his confirmation hearing respond to some of the questions that have been raised," Thune said Tuesday.

The issues involving his housekeeper and ex-wife came on top of controversial comments Puzder has made in recent years opposing an increase in the minimum wage to $15 and musing about deploying increased automation to his restaurants.

Democrats also have highlighted labor law violations at CKE Restaurants, and fast-food workers have staged protests against Puzder’s nomination in Los Angeles and elsewhere.

On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for Puzder to withdraw, calling him "probably the most anti-worker" choice ever for the Cabinet position.