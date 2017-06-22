Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- Senate Republicans revealed their secret healthcare bill today
- Trump says he hopes the Senate healthcare bill 'has heart'
- After close votes, Trump takes victory lap for GOP wins in two special House elections
- Officials say Russian government hacked 21 states' voting systems but didn't affect result
Read the Senate's draft bill to replace Obamacare
Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled a sweeping plan to roll back the Affordable Care Act, including a drastic reduction in federal healthcare spending that threatens to leave millions more Americans uninsured.
READ THE BILL DRAFT HERE