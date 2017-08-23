Reno streets remain fairly quiet shortly before Trump speech at American Legion convention

With President Trump’s speech to the American Legion convention less than an hour away, the streets of Reno remained relatively quiet Wednesday morning – nothing like the protests in Phoenix the day before.

Less than 100 protesters were gathered outside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, where Trump was to deliver his address, but Reno police expect the crowd to swell to at least several hundred.

Jeffrey Mehoves, 61, a Vietnam veteran and retired deputy sheriff from Sparks, said he came out to voice his anger about Trump’s attempt to ban transgender soldiers from the military.

“I don’t believe Trump has the right to tell people they cannot serve this country, no matter if they’re gay, transgender or whatever,” Mehoves said. “Especially when he never served.”

Police used dump trucks to close the streets surrounding the convention center, and used temporary barricades to keep protests away from the hall where Trump will speak. Authorities also plan to coral protesters and pro-Trump counters protesters in separate areas to avoid any conflict.

Thus far, many protesters were denouncing Trump, shouting “No hate, not Trump” and “Impeach 45” at South Virginia Street and West Peckham Lane in the shadow of the Atlantis Casino.

American Legion members filing into the hall Wednesday morning said they had no problem with seeing people march in the streets.

“Happy protest day. That’s what we fought for,” said Tom Goodin of Jefferson City, Missouri, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam.

Goodin declined to say if he voted for Trump, saying that’s his own business, but said he’s happy with the president’s record on military and veterans issues. At the American Legion convention, Trump is expected to sign reforms to improve care in the Veterans Administration health care system.

“As veterans we respect and support the office,” Goodin said of the president. “I support anyone that takes care of the troops over there and veterans.”

Rick Johnson of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, an Army tank officer who served in Iraq, said U.S. troops have been fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan far too long. Instead of increasing U.S. troops, he’d like to see America’s allies pick up the slack, he said.

“Trump’s right. We need to get other countries to help out and to finance this thing,” said Johnson, 61.