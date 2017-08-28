Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Administration officials distance themselves from Trump's statements about white supremacists
- President directs Pentagon to reimpose transgender ban in the military
- Trump under pressure to end deferred deportations for "dreamers"
- U.S. adds economic sanctions on Venezuela
Report: Trump's business sought to build a tower in Moscow at the start of his campaign
|Associated Press
For months after President Trump began his campaign in mid-2015, his company was pursuing a plan to develop a massive Trump Tower in Moscow, the Washington Post reported Sunday night.
An intermediary in the deal was Russian-born Port Washington, N.Y., businessman Felix Sater, according to the report, which was based on people familiar with the proposal and records reviewed by Trump Organization lawyers that are due to be turned over to congressional investigators.
While negotiations were going on, Trump was offering praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Sater said he could get Putin to say “great things” about Trump. The deal fell through in January 2016 because investors lacked the necessary land and permits.