Barbara Blonsky of Mt. Laurel, N.J., protests outside a town meeting held by Rep. Tom MacArthur in Willingboro, N.J., on May 10.

A group of protesters outside lay on the ground with tombstones during a die-in, while inside MacArthur answered heated questions about the bill and President Trump. Some voters chanted "goodbye" to MacArthur, who's being targeted by Democrats ahead of 2018 midterm elections.

Rep. Tom MacArthur faced hundreds of angry voters for nearly five hours, seeking to both sell and defend the healthcare plan that has drawn widespread outrage and fears among those worried they may be at risk of not being able to afford coverage.

A Republican who headed the effort to revive the healthcare overhaul passed by the GOP-led House faced jeers and insults Wednesday as anger boiled over among voters at a town hall in a heavily Democratic part of his district.

Maureen Quinn, left, and Maria Palmer pretend to be dead as protesters gather before a town hall held by New Jersey Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur in Willingboro, N.J., on May 10.

"I hear people calling their congressman an idiot," he said. "I wonder, really wonder, how any one of you would perform in Congress."

MacArthur said he came to the Democratic part of the district for his first town hall since the healthcare bill passed because he wants to represent both sides and he's aware of the "anxiety" over healthcare.

"Whether it's fun or not, I owe you that," he said.

One member of the audience called out "shame" when MacArthur began discussing his daughter Gracie, who was born with special needs and died at age 11 in 1996. MacArthur, who has cited his daughter's death as a reason he got involved in the healthcare debate, responded "shame on you."

Heckles erupted when the former insurance executive said he's "watching an insurance market that is collapsing," which was followed by a shout of "because you drilled holes in it" from a member of the crowd.

MacArthur also faced angry questions about Trump, with one person asking him how long he was "going to defend this American nightmare."

"I didn't come here to defend the president," said MacArthur, who added that he thinks the House and Senate should continue investigating Russian interference in last year's election.