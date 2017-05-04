Russian Embassy blasts tweet about election meddling, but it's not what you think

Who knew the Russian Embassy in London had a sense of humor?

The embassy shared this wry comment with its 53,000 Twitter followers, highlighting a report on Prime Minister Theresa May’s accusing European Union officials of meddling in Britain’s June election. The tweet pokes fun at ongoing U.S. investigations into Russia’s interference in last year’s U.S. presidential election.

On Wednesday, FBI Director James B. Comey testified before the House Intelligence Committee and acknowledged that his agency was investigating whether there was coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

This isn’t the first time the Russian Embassy in the U.K. has cracked a joke on Twitter. Over the years, the account has gained fame for tweeting sarcastic and snarky remarks about a wide range of geopolitical issues.